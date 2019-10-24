Pleasant CEOS Club news

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met at the home of Donna Hart on Oct. 3 with Hart and Linda Craig co-hosting. A delicious lunch was served by the co-hostesses.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag.

Sharon Nibert, club health motivator, presented the Health Motivator lesson entitled “Copper-infused Garments,” written by Dave Roberts, West Virginia University (WVU) extension agent in Lincoln County. The lesson was a review about the truth or error in attributing health benefits from copper-infused and compression clothing.

Clinedda Austin, chairperson of the Family, Health and Volunteer Hours brought the club up to date on all activities planned for Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Prior to October, approximately $400 had been raised by the Mason County CEOS to benefit the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Screening Program (WVBCCSP) through hot dog sales. Funds have also been raised by selling “Sock It to Cancer” t-shirts and various other activities. The Pleasant Club is also moving forward with their “Backpack Project.” The backpacks will be given to the DHHR and Mason County Sheriff’s Department to be given to displaced children.

Austin also reported on a recent Mason County CEOS membership outing to the D.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden..

Mary Sue Kincaid, chairperson of the Purposeful Reading Committee, distributed forms to gather information regarding the number of books read, number of books donated, newspapers and magazines read and if members had used our local library. Also distributed was the objective and goal for the Purposeful Reading Committee for the coming year and some suggestions as how to accomplish these goals.

It was reported that three containers of laundry detergent had been delivered to the Mason County Homeless Shelter by the Pleasant Club.

The Pleasant CEOS Club will be hosting the Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement Meeting on Nov. 2 and the Achievement Committee reported on the plans for this event. The theme will be “Puttin on the Ritz.” The 2019 Folk Festival Belle reception will also be held in conjunction with the Fall Achievement Meeting. Susan Paulson, 2019 Mason County Belle, and Kinzy Arbogast, Mason County Junior Belle, will be recognized.

Plans were also made for the “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show, “Handmade Holiday Craft Show” and the November visit to the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation visit.

Those who attended the meeting were Koneda Devrick, Carolyn Litchfield, Mary Sue Kincaid, Clinedda Austin, Donna Hart and Sharon Nibert.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.