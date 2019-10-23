New hip, knee arthroplasty surgical table at Holzer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Holzer Health System recently obtained the Hana® Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Surgery Table – the only surgical table designed exclusively for hip and knee arthroplasty.

Mizuho OSI, the leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables for spinal, orthopedic trauma, and image-guided surgery, is the manufacturer of the Hana® table. Charles Bishop, MD, orthopedic surgeon, Holzer Health System, is providing anterior approach hip replacement at the Gallipolis location.

“Holzer is always looking for new technologies and medical procedures that will benefit our patients,” said JT Holland, director, Holzer Orthopedic Services. “The Hana® table is a worthy addition to our resources. The Anterior Approach for hip surgery allows for less trauma to the patient and a faster recovery time. The table will also be utilized for other types of orthopedic surgery.”

According to a press release from Holzer, with its unique capability to position the leg, the Hana® table enables the surgeon to replace the hip through a single incision, without detachment of muscle from the pelvis or femur. The table allows for safe hyperextension, adduction, and external rotation of the leg for femoral component placement – a positioning option not possible with conventional tables. The Hana® table incorporates a patented femoral lift and support system enhancing femoral exposure for improved component placement. The lack of disturbance to the lateral and posterior soft tissues provides immediate stability of the hip after surgery.

“Patients that should take advantage of the anterior approach hip replacement include people who have osteoarthritis, hip fractures, and pain that worsens when walking,” shared Bishop. “The anterior procedure allows us to have fewer complications and a smaller incision, which should promote faster post-operation recovery.”

The press release further states, “The Anterior Approach surgery procedure for hip replacement is a technique that minimizes the pain and time from surgery to recovery. The Anterior Approach allows the surgeon to reach the hip joint from the front of the hip as opposed to the lateral (side) or the posterior (back) approach. In this way, the surgeon can simply work through the natural interval between the muscles. The most important muscles for hip function, the gluteal muscles that attach to the pelvis and femur, are left undisturbed and therefore these do not require a healing process.

While the Hana® table is an innovative device for the Anterior Approach, it is also an excellent resource for many orthopedic surgical procedures including femur fractures (supine or lateral positions), tibia fractures, hip pinnings, hip scopes, and total knee arthroplasties.”

Bishop recently joined Holzer and provides a broad range of orthopedic services. He is currently accepting patients at Holzer’s Gallipolis location. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo College of Medicine in Toledo, Ohio, and his residency at Marshall University in Orthopedic Surgery. When asked what the best part is about joining the Holzer system, Bishop replied, “Everyone here is very kind. The staff, community members, and patients are all welcoming and receptive to the treatments we have available. I enjoy being a part of the Holzer family.”

Bishop and his wife, Jessica, reside in Huntington, W.Va. with their daughter, Clara.

For more information, or to make an appointment call 1-855-4-HOLZER or visit www.holzer.org.

