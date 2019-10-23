Smith Chevrolet supports South Gallia Basketball

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Smith Chevrolet is partnering with South Gallia Basketball on the Chevy Youth Sports program.

The partnership will feature a one-time monetary contribution to assist South Gallia Basketball with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees. The program also provides an opportunity for community members to earn additional funds for the league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Smith Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help South Gallia Basketball bring so many smiles to kids and families,” said Cindy Epling, spokesperson for Smith Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2019, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Epling.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

Submitted by Smith Chervolet.

Smith Chevrolet is partnering with South Gallia Basketball on the Chevy Youth Sports program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Smiths.jpg Smith Chevrolet is partnering with South Gallia Basketball on the Chevy Youth Sports program. Courtesy

Chevy Youth Sports program