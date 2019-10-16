Stewart induction this Saturday

Gary Stewart is being inducted into the West Virginia Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame. Gary was a band director for the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) band for several years. In 1971, PPHS had its first Black Knight Revue and in 1972 the band won its first grand champion award at the Black Walnut Festival, all of these firsts were under the direction of Stewart. He will be inducted into the West Virginia Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame this Saturday in Charleston at Laidley Field around 2 p.m. Pictured here is Stewart along with his wife Linda.

