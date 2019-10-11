GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Oct. 9

Total Headage: 203

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $122.00 – $133.00; 700-800 pounds: $119.00-$128.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$117.50; 700-800 pounds: $100.00 – $107.50; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $120.00 – $131.00; 400-500 pounds: $115.00 – $136.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $131.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $120.00 – $129.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $120.00-$130.00; 400-600 pounds: $110.00-$133.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$127.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $40.00 – $59.00; Canner/Cutter: $33.00 – $40.00; Bred Cows: $400.00 $760.00; Choice Steers & Heifers: $95.00 – $105.00; Select Steers & Heifers: $80.00 – $95.00

Bulls

By Weight: $59.00-$76.00

Small Animals

Aged Goats: $95.00; Heavy Hogs: $69.00

Announcements:

Show steer and replacement heifer sale, 5 p.m., Oct. 26.