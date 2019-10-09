Leon Luckies celebrate ‘National 4-H Week’

The Leon Luckies kicked off National 4-H Week, which is from Oct. 6-12, by presenting all Leon Elementary students in grades kindergarten-sixth grades with a pencil inserted into a 4-H clover. The club members gave the pre-kindergarten students books with 4-H book markers. The Club members challenge everyone to wear green this week for National 4-H Week.

Mrs. Lisa Green, principal of Leon Elementary School, is pictured with Vice President Wyatt Oldaker and President Luke Thomas of the Leon Luckies Club displaying their 4-H pencils.

Marissa Thomas, second grade student, is pictured accepting a pencil from Wyatt Oldaker and Luke Thomas presenting a pencil to Wade Stone, second grade students. The kids are all wearing their 4-H green.