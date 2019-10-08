Pretty Baby Contest winners

Pictured are the first place winners from Saturday’s Pretty Baby Contest held during the Country Fall Festival on the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum, from left, Lacey Rae, seven month old winner, daughter of Marli Johnson and Jacob Lyons of Point Pleasant; Madalyn Payne, 31 month old winner, daughter of Kayleigh and Carry Payne of Apple Grove; Ava Davis, four month old winner and Queen’s Choice Winner, daughter of Tyler and Traci Davis of Gallipolis, Ohio; Violet LeMaster, 25 month old winner, daughter of Rebecca and Joe LeMaster of Huntington; and Laken Staats, six week old winner, daughter of Abby Clendenin and C.J. Staats of Point Pleasant.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_PrettyBabies.jpg Pictured are the first place winners from Saturday's Pretty Baby Contest held during the Country Fall Festival on the grounds of the West Virginia State Farm Museum, from left, Lacey Rae, seven month old winner, daughter of Marli Johnson and Jacob Lyons of Point Pleasant; Madalyn Payne, 31 month old winner, daughter of Kayleigh and Carry Payne of Apple Grove; Ava Davis, four month old winner and Queen's Choice Winner, daughter of Tyler and Traci Davis of Gallipolis, Ohio; Violet LeMaster, 25 month old winner, daughter of Rebecca and Joe LeMaster of Huntington; and Laken Staats, six week old winner, daughter of Abby Clendenin and C.J. Staats of Point Pleasant. Courtesy