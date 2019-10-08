Mason County Democratic Women meet

The Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization held its regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the meeting room of the Point Pleasant Library. President Jerrie Howard presided. Shirley Livingston led the group in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1920 which gave women the right to vote, the group decided to jump start its celebration by donating “career” Barbie dolls to girls in Mason County this Christmas season. They are planning to have more activities in recognition of this important event in 2020.

The delegates to the annual meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women’s Organization which met recently in Huntington shared information about the event with members. The speakers included Senator Joe Manchin, Ivin Lee, former chief of police for the City of Charleston and currently president of the Putnam Democratic Women’s Organization and Jan Rader, fire chief for the City of Huntington.

At this meeting, two local members received special recognition, Beverly Forbes was recognized as a 50-year charter member of the Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization and Mercedes Sayre, who was re-elected treasurer of the state organization was also inducted into their hall of fame because of her outstanding and lengthly service. Sayre was presented with a cake, prepared by Sarah Jeffers and Jasmine Jeffers, by the local group to celebrate her achievements.

The nominating committee reported the the following people have agreed to be nominated for a two-year term starting in 2020: president, Forbes and Marty Reed; vice president, Suzi Caldwell; secretary, Molly Park; treasurer, Sayre; and parliamentarian, Sarah Jeffers. Voting for new officers will take place at the November meeting.

It was decided to participate in the Veteran’s Day parade on Nov. 2, and ask veterans to ride on the float.

The annual Christmas party will take place on Dec. 8 starting at 1 p.m. at the Community Hall of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The organization is providing turkey, rolls and coffee. Members are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. All Democratic women and a guest are invited to attend.

Hostesses for the evening were Lisa Crump and Caldwell.

The members and guests who were in attendance included Molly Park, Jerrie Howard, Mercedes Sayre, Barbara Franklin, Sarah Jeffers, Jasmine Jeffers, Linda Brewer, Scott Brewer, Shirley Livingston, Beverly Forbes, Susan Larson, Lauren Billiter, Suzi Caldwell, Jerry Caldwell, Marty Reed, Lisa Crump, Bonnie J. Fruth and Levi Billiter.

Submitted by Molly Park.