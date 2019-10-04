Point youth football scores, schedule

The following are last week’s scores from the Point Pleasant Youth Football League:

FLAG Games K-2nd grade: Ashton Bulldogs 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Red 26; New Haven Tigers 6 vs. Beale Bengals 26

TACKLE Games 3rd grade – 4th grade: Ashton Bulldogs 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Red 20; PPIS Patriots Blue 12 vs. Leon / Roosevelt Wild Lions 14.

TACKLE Games 5th grade – 6th grade: Ashton Bulldogs 12 vs. PPIS Patriots Red 6; PPIS Patriots Blue 28 vs. Leon / Roosevelt Wild Lions 0.

This Sunday, is First Responders Day and any first responder can receive free admission into the youth league games for the afternoon.

This Sunday’s game schedule is as follows: FLAG Games K-2nd grade, 1 p.m., Patriots Red vs. Bengals; 1 p.m., Patriots Blue vs. Bulldogs; 1:50 p.m., Bulldogs vs. Tigers. TACKLE Games 3rd grade – 4th grade: 2:45 p.m., Patriots Red vs. Wild Lions; 2:45 p.m, Patriots Blue vs. Bulldogs. TACKLE Games 5th grade – 6th grade: 3:45 p.m., Patriots Red vs. Wild Lions; 5:15 p.m., Patriots Blue vs. Bulldogs.

All games played at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on the football field.