Newly elected FFA officers

Mason County Vocational FFA Chapter’s newly elected officer team includes President Crimson Cochran, Vice President Clairy Keefer, Secretary Hannah Wood, Treasurer Hannah Spurlock, Reporter Trenton Mayes, Sentinel Penelope Haught and Historian Shaya Robinson.
