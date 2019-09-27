Posted on by

Point Pleasant Youth Football League scores


Scores from last week’s games include:

Flag Games kindergarten-second grade

– Beale Bengals, 28 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 36

– Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) Patriots Red, 22 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 18

– New Haven Tigers, 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 14

Tackle Games third grade-fourth grade

– Leon Roosevelt Wild Lions, 20 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 0

– PPIS Patriots Red, 12 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 0

Tackle Games fifth grade-sixth grade

– Leon Roosevelt Wild Lions, 34 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 6

– PPIS Patriots Red, 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 28

