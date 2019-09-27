Point Pleasant Youth Football League scores

Scores from last week’s games include:
Flag Games kindergarten-second grade
– Beale Bengals, 28 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 36
– Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) Patriots Red, 22 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 18
– New Haven Tigers, 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 14
Tackle Games third grade-fourth grade
– Leon Roosevelt Wild Lions, 20 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 0
– PPIS Patriots Red, 12 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 0
Tackle Games fifth grade-sixth grade
– Leon Roosevelt Wild Lions, 34 vs. Ashton Bulldogs, 6
– PPIS Patriots Red, 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue, 28