Mason County CEOS meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the New Beginnings Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sand Hill Road on Sept. 10, 2019 with the Avalanche Club hosting.

The club used a western theme and the room was decorated with bandana handkerchiefs, sunflowers, etc. Favors were red apples with a flag that read “Welcome, Ya’ll.”

Clinedda Austin, president, called the meeting to order around 11 a.m. by asking attendees to stand and give the salute to the United States flag. The Avalanche Club then served a western style lunch comprised of hot dogs, beans, corn bread, hay bales (rice krispy treats), cow patties (no-bake cookies) and apple pie. Jerry Morgan said grace.

After lunch, Austin, introduced the guest speaker, John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, Rapid Rehousing Program and Simms Housing Project. The local homeless shelter is owned by Southwestern Community Action Council. Machir told about all the services offered by the shelter and about plans for the new facility.

Patsy Keathley presented the meditations, with some help from Patty Johnson. The title of the meditations was “What Is In Your Cup?” The meditation was closed with the group praying the Lord’s prayer.

Roll call revealed the following attendance: Avalanche, 10; Camp Conley, one; Leon, three; Pleasant, three; WoHeLo, five; and one guest for a total of 23 attendees.

The Family Committee reported on fundraisers which they had sponsored to benefit the Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Program. The WoHeLo Club collected school supplies for needy children. The Avalanche Club made 100 boo-bears to be given to children being taken away from their families or involved in a car accident, etc. and they also take an offering each month to purchase cleaning supplies for the homeless shelter.

Marketing & Membership Committee reported on activities held at CEOS Day at the Mason County Fair.

Continuing Education Committee went over the report to WVCEOS and reported on plans for the annual Homemade Holiday Craft Show to be held in October.

Purposeful Reading Committee announced the next book club meeting for the second Tuesday in October and the title of the book being read is “No Safe Secrets” written by Fern Michaels.

The Pleasant Club will be hosting the annual Fall Achievement Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Faith Gospel Church Fellowship Hall in Gallipolis Ferry. The reception for the Folk Festival Belle will be held along with this event.

The Charleston Area Fall meeting was attended by Clinedda Austin, Eleanor Hoffman, and Catherine Yauger in Boone County, WV.

The meeting was closed with the group singing “Home on the Range” and “The More We Get Together.”

Those who attended the meeting were Yvonne Fetty, Anne Byus, Helen Lyons, Jenny Taylor, Susan Paulson, Betty Roush, Patsy Keathley, Sue Darst, Doris Duncan, Betty Mayes, Marilyn Clarke, Natalie Morgan, Jerry Morgan, Mary Sue Kincaid, Catherine Yauger, Arminta NcGraw, Margaret Gibson, Joyce Rosas, Clinedda Austin, Eleanor Hoffman, Patty Johnson, Mary Artis and guest speaker, John Machir.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.