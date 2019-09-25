Cosmetics manufacturer opens first U.S. commercial office in W.Va.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A company that has made skincare products in Poland for more than 30 years is locating its first branch in the United States. BANDI Laboratories recently celebrated the opening of its initial sales and distribution center in Martinsburg.

The event was open to the public. Samples of BANDI skin care products were available.

The sales and distribution operation will be in The Hub, a business center and community space in downtown Martinsburg. BANDI plans to establish a U.S. manufacturing facility within the next five years.

“We are happy to be here in the beautiful State of West Virginia,” said CEO Joanna Draniak-Kicińska. “We appreciate all the help and positive motivation we received from the state and local authorities. We strongly believe that this humble beginning will grow up into a thriving business, a significant contribution to local society.”

The family-owned business was founded in 1986 by Draniak-Kicińska’s mother, now retired.

Draniak-Kicińska and her husband Michał Kiciński, together with their two young daughters, have moved to the U.S. to launch the new branch.

“On behalf of the Development Authority, I am thrilled to welcome BANDI to Berkeley County,” said Sandy Hamilton, executive director, Berkeley County Development Authority. “They are an impressive, innovative, family company that we embrace as members of our extended business family.”

BANDI chose West Virginia as a result of a chemical/polymer trade mission organized by Discover the Real West Virginia Foundation and the West Virginia Development Office (WVDO). The WVDO International Division recruited companies from around the world to attend this event and continued to work with BANDI afterwards by assisting the company throughout its decision process and also provided guidance on helping the family move to and settle in the U.S.

BANDI already has a website dedicated to the U.S. market bandi-labs.com and is selling to consumers through Amazon.

