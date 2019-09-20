The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for September have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, 519 Main Street Rear, Raphael Aguirre and Leticia Lopez; Ward two, 809 Main Street, Bob and Becky McMillan; Ward three, 2101 Monroe Avenue, Debra Wallace; Ward four, 2104 Mount Vernon Avenue, Kenneth and Merrilyn Pridemore; Ward five, 2613 Lincoln Avenue, James O. Robinson; Ward six, 925 Mossman Circle, George and Phyllis Hesson; Ward seven, 503 Robinson Street, Patty McDaniel; Ward eight, 2 Wakefield Avenue, Herbert and Alice Harmon.

Kenneth and Merrilyn Pridemore were the winners of the $25 gift card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the garden club.

The “Business in Bloom” this month is Four Season’s Florist.