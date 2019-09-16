Pleasant CEOS meets

Members of the Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club journeyed to the Heritage Museum & Village located on 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington for their annual outing.

The museum portrays life as it was in Appalachia from the 1800’s through the early 1900’s in award-winning exhibits that include over 20 buildings. The museum is a winner of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) medal for historic preservation, is a Smithsonian Affiliate and has been named a Prime Appalachian Destination by National Geographic Traveler.

The group ate lunch at the village restaurant, took a ride on a wagon through the area with a tour guide who explained the various outdoor exhibits. Those who went on the outing also visited the museum and the Old Country Store.

Those who attend the trip were Clinedda Austin, Marcia Nibert, Catherine Yauger, Linda Craig and Carolyn Litchfield.

Submitted by Carolyn Litchfield.