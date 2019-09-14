GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Sept. 11

Total Headage: 425

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $108.00 – $117.50; 700-800 pounds: $100.00-$120.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $90.00-$110.00; 700-800 pounds: $104.00 – $112.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $100.00 – $150.00; 400-500 pounds: $110.00 – $145.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $145.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $110.00 – $143.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$129.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $110.00-$133.00; 400-600 pounds: $120.00-$135.00; 600-800 pounds: $103.00-$113.00; #2 & #2 Feeders: $30.00-$100.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $60.00; Canner/Cutter: $5.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $400.00 $735.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $500.00 – $730.00; Fed Cattle: $93.00 – $98.00

Bulls

By Weight: $77.50-$86.00

Small Animals

Aged Sheep: $85.00; Aged Goats: $10.00; Hogs: $28.00 – $40.00; Sows: $15.00 – $35.00; Feeder Pigs: $26.00 – $35.00

Announcements:

Small Animal Sale (including boxed lots) – Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

Farm Machinery & Equipment Sale – Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Horse & Tack Sale – Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. (Horses, tack sells before)