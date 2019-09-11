Sponsoring the ‘Mothman Pageant’

This year’s Mothman Festival Pageant once again has the support of local business owners. According to Delyssa Edwards, pageant director, without the support of the sponsors, the pageant would not be possible. The pageant will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center in Point Pleasant located at 615 Viand Street.

There will be two pageants that day, children ages two-12 will compete at noon and ladies ages 13 and up will compete at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 and children ages two and under are free.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

David and Brad Deal of Deal Funeral Home are this years sponsors of the Teen Miss and Miss Mothman Festival Princess crowns and sashes. They are pictured with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. Deal Funeral Home also offered to buy additional awards for this year’s pageant.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Deal.jpg David and Brad Deal of Deal Funeral Home are this years sponsors of the Teen Miss and Miss Mothman Festival Princess crowns and sashes. They are pictured with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. Deal Funeral Home also offered to buy additional awards for this year’s pageant. Courtesy

Tanya Handley of Handley Law Office and Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission, are pictured with the awards they are sponsoring for the pageant, the Little Miss and Little Mister sashes.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Handley.jpg Tanya Handley of Handley Law Office and Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission, are pictured with the awards they are sponsoring for the pageant, the Little Miss and Little Mister sashes. Courtesy

Carla Donohue is pictured here with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. The Mason Jar is this year’s sponsor of the Ms. and Mrs. crowns.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Mason-Jar.jpg Carla Donohue is pictured here with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. The Mason Jar is this year’s sponsor of the Ms. and Mrs. crowns. Courtesy

Jay Parrack of Nationwide Insurance is supporting this year’s pageant by sponsoring the Teen and Miss sashes. Also pictured is Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Parrack.jpg Jay Parrack of Nationwide Insurance is supporting this year’s pageant by sponsoring the Teen and Miss sashes. Also pictured is Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen Courtesy

Delyssa Edwards, pageant director, accepts a donation of support for the 2019 Mothman Festival Pageant from Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager, on behalf of the bank. Peoples Bank is sponsoring the Teen and Miss crowns.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Peoples.jpg Delyssa Edwards, pageant director, accepts a donation of support for the 2019 Mothman Festival Pageant from Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager, on behalf of the bank. Peoples Bank is sponsoring the Teen and Miss crowns. Courtesy

Delores Blake and JoAnn Siders, of Siders Jewelers, donated the Tiny Miss, Young Miss and Junior Miss crowns for this year’s pageant. They are pictured with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Siders.jpg Delores Blake and JoAnn Siders, of Siders Jewelers, donated the Tiny Miss, Young Miss and Junior Miss crowns for this year’s pageant. They are pictured with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. Courtesy

Staci Sayre of Tudor’s Biscuit World is the sponsor of the Mothman pins for the pageant winners. Also pictured is Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Tudors.jpg Staci Sayre of Tudor’s Biscuit World is the sponsor of the Mothman pins for the pageant winners. Also pictured is Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. Courtesy

James Lilly, owner of the new Mothman Urban Legends Bar & Grille, stands with Makayla Billings, 2018 Young Miss Mothman Festival Queen. Lilly is the newest sponsor of the pageant and his donation has paid for the Ms. and Mrs. sashes this year.