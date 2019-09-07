Stork Project comes to Abbyshire

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce recently accompanied Ohio Valley Home Health Marketing Director, Donna Milliron, to Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, with the assistance of Abbyshire Marketing Director Alicia Simpkins, for a special donation.

Milliron and her team have been visiting nursing home facilities over the past few weeks delivering baby dolls and stuffed animals to elderly residents. While this isn’t a new idea, it’s new to Gallia. The program, Stork Project 2019, has already brought gifts to more than 60 residents in Holzer’s Senior Care, Arbor’s at Gallipolis, and Abbyshire Place Nursing and Rehab.

“Remember the feeling you had when your baby was first handed to you, the love all over your face, examining all fingers and toes and the feeling of disbelief that you were holding in your arms something that was all yours? That is exactly what is seen in the eyes of the ladies when I hand them their baby,” said Milliron. “It’s the greatest blessing in the world. They get to be mamas all over again.”

If you’d like to donate to Stork Project 2019, contact Donna Milliron at (740) 441-1391 or email dwilliams@ovhh.org.

The Stork Project shares gifts with Abbyshire Place residents. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_20190905_150133.jpg The Stork Project shares gifts with Abbyshire Place residents. Courtesy photo Stuffed animals and dolls were handed out as part of Project Stork. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_20190905_133819.jpg Stuffed animals and dolls were handed out as part of Project Stork. Courtesy photo