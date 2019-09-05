PPPS students recognized

The Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) Students of the Month for August were recently selected by their teachers and enjoyed a lunch with their principal, those pictured with Mrs. Workman, from left, are Isaac riffle, Jealeen Kay, Rylynn Blazer, Taylor Johnson, Liam Spencer, Wyatt Shepard, Mariah McCormick, Elliot Stephens, Bentley Wise, Noelle Glenn, Joshua Reynolds and Evelyn Bennett.

