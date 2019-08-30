Welding awards presented

Kailynn Weaver, FFA member from Wahama, won one of two top welding awards and was presented with a cash award sponsored by Letart Corporation. Weaver is pictured with Commissioner Sam Nibert who also teaches at the Mason County Career Center.

Braxton Call a Roadrunners 4-H member won one of two top welding awards and was presented with a cash award sponsored by Letart Corporation. Call is pictured with Commissioner Sam Nibert who also teaches at the Mason County Career Center.