Welding awards presented


Kailynn Weaver, FFA member from Wahama, won one of two top welding awards and was presented with a cash award sponsored by Letart Corporation. Weaver is pictured with Commissioner Sam Nibert who also teaches at the Mason County Career Center.

Braxton Call a Roadrunners 4-H member won one of two top welding awards and was presented with a cash award sponsored by Letart Corporation. Call is pictured with Commissioner Sam Nibert who also teaches at the Mason County Career Center.


