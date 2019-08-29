Mason County Right to Life sponsored the fifth annual Mason County Right to Life Golf Tournament last Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason. Twenty teams played with the Meigs County ladies team, pictured here, placing fourth last year. This year, they stepped up their game and won the tournament by three strokes. According to organizers, “at the tournament there are five goals to accomplish, that the weather is nice and all the participants have fun, everyone honors God and their lives, and a little bit of money is raised for the organization.“

Mason County Right to Life sponsored the fifth annual Mason County Right to Life Golf Tournament last Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason. Twenty teams played with the Meigs County ladies team, pictured here, placing fourth last year. This year, they stepped up their game and won the tournament by three strokes. According to organizers, “at the tournament there are five goals to accomplish, that the weather is nice and all the participants have fun, everyone honors God and their lives, and a little bit of money is raised for the organization.“ https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Golf.jpg Mason County Right to Life sponsored the fifth annual Mason County Right to Life Golf Tournament last Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason. Twenty teams played with the Meigs County ladies team, pictured here, placing fourth last year. This year, they stepped up their game and won the tournament by three strokes. According to organizers, “at the tournament there are five goals to accomplish, that the weather is nice and all the participants have fun, everyone honors God and their lives, and a little bit of money is raised for the organization.“ Courtesy