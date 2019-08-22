PPPS recognizes staff members

Judy Browning, PPPS Teacher of the Year and PPPS Title I reading specialist, was recognized on the opening day for staff at PPPS. Those pictured with Mrs. Browning are Dr. Kenny Bond, director of curriculum and instruction; John Lehew, director of special education; Mason County Board of Education Members, Jared Billings, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, and Dale Shobe; and Principal Vickie Workman.

Debra Byus, first grade teacher at Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS), was recently awarded a 2019 Ezra Keats mini-Grant and was recognized on the opening day for staff at PPPS. Those pictured with Ms. Byus are Dr. Kenny Bond, director of curriculum and instruction; John Lehew, director of special education; Mason County Board of Education Members, Jared Billings, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, and Dale Shobe; and Principal Vickie Workman.