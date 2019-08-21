‘Dog Days of Summer’ champions

Point Pleasant’s 8U All-Star team were named champions in the “Dog Days of Summer” baseball tournament in Mineral Wells. Each team member received a championship ring.

During pool play their bats were on fire as they crushed the competition offensively with 18-1, 18-1, and 21-3 victories. Point allowed three runs in the semi-final game, but drove in 19 runs to move on to the next round of play.

The Morgantown Bombers proved to be no competition for Point Pleasant’s group of young athletes as they were the victors with a score of 19-4. Point’s team played hard on both sides of the ball throughout the tournament. They ended tournament play with 95 runs and a mire 12 runs given up.

Submitted by Brandy Barkey Sweeney.