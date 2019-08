For their first day back at Beale Elementary students were greeted by their Principal Adam Watson. The students and teachers were able to walk through the Point Pleasant High School Football Helmet surrounded by smoke from a smoke machine and music.

For their first day back at Beale Elementary students were greeted by their Principal Adam Watson. The students and teachers were able to walk through the Point Pleasant High School Football Helmet surrounded by smoke from a smoke machine and music. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_0822Beale-1.jpg For their first day back at Beale Elementary students were greeted by their Principal Adam Watson. The students and teachers were able to walk through the Point Pleasant High School Football Helmet surrounded by smoke from a smoke machine and music.