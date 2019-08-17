Bostic named Jaret Rae Boothe Scholarship winner

GALLIA COUNTY — Chad Bostic, son of Mike and Edie Bostic, of Patriot, was named the 2019 recipient of the Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship.

While attending South Gallia High School, Chad was active in football, wrestling, track, FFA, and Beta Club. Upon graduation, he received the following awards: OHSAA Scholar Athlete, Presidential Outstanding Academic Excellence, Future Leaders of America and Senior Salute. Chad received an Honors Diploma, and he was in the top 10 percent of his class. Chad plans to attend Ohio State ATI where he will major in agricultural education.

The Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship was established in spring 2004 in memory of J.R. Boothe, who graduated from South Gallia High School as the valedictorian of the class of 1999. Recipients are selected based on grade point average, leadership, service and character.

