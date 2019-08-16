The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for August have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, 504 Main Street, Liz Jones; Ward two, 910 Main Street, Gary and Karen Rose; Ward three, 2103 Monroe Avenue, Bryan and Pamela Litchfield; Ward four, 2214 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Rachel Roberts; Ward five, 2505 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Brittany Hollingshead; Ward six, 920 Mossman Circle, John and Megan Bonecutter; Ward seven, 505 Parrish Avenue, Stephen and Charla Martin; Ward eight, 3001 Meadowbrook Drive, John and Frankie Bumgarner.

Bryan and Pamela Litchfield were the winners of the $25 gift card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the garden club.

The “Business in Bloom” this month is Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.