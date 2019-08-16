Pleasant CEOS Club meets

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Mason County Courthouse Annex on July 11 with Clinedda Austin and Linda Craig serving as hostesses.

Following lunch, served by the hostesses, the meeting was called to order by the Austin, president, asking for the pledge to the United States Flag.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations. She read “Everyday Greatness” written by Kimberly Elkins and was taken from Guideposts. This was a story about Wally Richardson, a 95-year -old World War II Navy veteran who spends his mornings inspiring middle schoolers in El Dorado Hills, Calif. Richardson has made it his job for more than 20 years to school the students in something that is not covered in class, “Love and Kindness.”

Sharon Nibert presented the health motivator lesson entitled “Beware of Fad Diets” written by Lauren Weatherford, WVU extension agent in Fayette and Nicholas counties.

A report was given on the recent hot dog lunch sale held on June 25 and plans are being made for another such sale on July 30. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP).

Kincaid, Purposeful Reading chairperson, displayed four books from the CEOS Library to encourage members to read.

Plans were made for the Pleasant Club to host the Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement Luncheon and members were excited about the plans made.

New officers and committee chairperson were elected for 2020.

The August Pleasant Club Meeting will be the clubs annual outing. Members will travel to the Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.

Those who attended the July meeting were Clinedda Austin, Sharon Nibert, Marcia Nibert, Linda Craig, Carolyn Litchfield, Catherine Yauger, and Mary Sue Kincaid.

Submitted by Clinedda Austin