Mason County CEOS meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) recently met at the Faith Gospel Church Fellowship Hall in Gallipolis Ferry on July 9 with the WoHeLo Club hosting. The tables were decorated in keeping with the celebration of Independence Day. Favors were painted rocks and red, white, and blue candies.

Letha Rice presented the meditations entitled “A Reason to Sing.”

The Family, Health, and Volunteer Hours Committee headed by Clinedda Austin have been busy working on fundraisers for the benefit of the Breast and Cervical Project. They have t-shirts for sale for $10 and $12. The shirts have a picture of a sock monkey with the words “Sock it to Cancer.”

The Marketing and Membership Committee chaired by Eleanor Hoffman is working on plans for CEOS Day at the Fair.

The Continuing Education Committee chaired by Helen Lyons is making plans for the Handmade Holiday Craft Show to be held in October.

The Purposeful Reading Committee headed by Patty Johnson encouraged members to read and use their local library. The book of the month for the Book Club is “Ellen Foster” written by Kay Givens. The book club will meet at the Mason County Library on Aug. 13.

Reports were given by the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehap Center Committee and the Quilt Show Committee. All clubs will reorganize in July.

Those in attendance were Anne Byus, Lena Fetty, Jenny Taylor, Karen Randolph, Susan Paulson, Sue Darst, Patty Johnson, Phyllis Hesson, Helen Lyons, Natalie Morgan, Jerry Morgan, Clinedda Austin, Mary Sue Kincaid, Catherine Yauger, Doris Duncan, Joyce Rosas, Beverly Buckle, Letha Rice, Betty Mayes, Margaret Yoder Akers, Patricia Flora, Arminta McGraw, Margaret Gibson, and Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and WVU extension agent for Mason County.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger