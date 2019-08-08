Bo Rickard YIGM award winners

The recipients of the Bo Rickard Youth in Gospel Music Award this year were siblings Caleb and Kristen Durst, pictured with Caleb, on left, and Kristen, on right, is Gary Rickard. The award is sponsored by the Rickard family. Caleb and Kristen both reside in Point Pleasant and attend Fisherman’s Net Ministries. Caleb is currently attending Marshall University where he is working on earning his degree in psychology. Kristen recently graduated high school and will be attending Huntington School of Beauty Culture this fall. They both enjoy leading praise and worship and love to share their love of Jesus Christ through music.

