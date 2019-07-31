Local baseball team named champions

The Point Pleasant 8U All-Star Baseball team recently played in the Vienna Invitational Baseball Tournament this past weekend. Point Pleasant’s team walked away as champions, they posted a 6-2 record with each win ending in a 10 or 8 run rule win. The players pictured are, from left, Rixon McCoy, Cy Watterson, Braydon Sweeney, Brayden Jordan, Jamey Pearson, Brylon McMillan, Liam Durst, Bentley Rollins, Cole Hall, Scott Stewart, and Luke Stewart. The coaches pictured are, from left, Jason McCoy, Derrick Watterson, Caleb Durst, Jimmy Hall, and Scott Stewart.

The Point Pleasant 8U All-Star Baseball team recently played in the Vienna Invitational Baseball Tournament this past weekend. Point Pleasant’s team walked away as champions, they posted a 6-2 record with each win ending in a 10 or 8 run rule win. The players pictured are, from left, Rixon McCoy, Cy Watterson, Braydon Sweeney, Brayden Jordan, Jamey Pearson, Brylon McMillan, Liam Durst, Bentley Rollins, Cole Hall, Scott Stewart, and Luke Stewart. The coaches pictured are, from left, Jason McCoy, Derrick Watterson, Caleb Durst, Jimmy Hall, and Scott Stewart. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Baseball.jpg The Point Pleasant 8U All-Star Baseball team recently played in the Vienna Invitational Baseball Tournament this past weekend. Point Pleasant’s team walked away as champions, they posted a 6-2 record with each win ending in a 10 or 8 run rule win. The players pictured are, from left, Rixon McCoy, Cy Watterson, Braydon Sweeney, Brayden Jordan, Jamey Pearson, Brylon McMillan, Liam Durst, Bentley Rollins, Cole Hall, Scott Stewart, and Luke Stewart. The coaches pictured are, from left, Jason McCoy, Derrick Watterson, Caleb Durst, Jimmy Hall, and Scott Stewart. Courtesy