Local dance team places at nationals

The competition team from Ohio River Dance, Point Pleasant, competed at Star Systems Nationals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The group dance won Elite High Gold and third place overall; duet won Elite High Gold and fourth place overall; and solo entry won Elite High Gold and fourth place overall. Members of the competition team pictured are Skyla Fenstermacher, Natalie Bailes, Julia Neal, Audreanna Reed, Sarah Williams, and Hannah Deem.

