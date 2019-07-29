Teens attend YLA Leadership Summit

Teen leaders from across the state convened at the Horseshoe Leadership Center from June 16-22 during the 79th Senior Leadership Summit. While at the summit, students focused on looking at leadership as a form of service. Teens also gained new perspectives on what community service is and how they can best serve their own communities.

In addition to participating in the aforementioned service discussions, students also experienced traditional camp activities where teamwork and communication are at the forefront. While at the summit, the students had the opportunity to engage in dialogue and debate on policy issues including education, drug and alcohol addiction, the environment, and the economy. The students have opportunities during the school year to formally present their thoughts and ideas during the YLA Model United Nations event and the annual Youth in Government weekend at the Statehouse in Charleston.

Students who have previously been elected to officer positions have the opportunity to cultivate leadership and team-building skills. Others plan year-long activities for their local youth organizations, emphasizing volunteerism and community service.

Attending the Leadership Summit from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School was Nazar Abbas, Kayla Butler, Matison Brown, Olivia Dunn, Natalee Fields, Jada Kent, Anna Litchfield, Kasey Lyons, Ashleigh Mayfield, and Avery Richardson.

Leadership Summit sponsors include local service organizations, churches, community foundations/organizations, the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA), corporations, individual and private donors.

Teens from every community, every region, and every state are welcome in the programs. The purpose of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association is to prepare today’s teens to be the future leaders of their schools and communities.

Summit information, as well as information regarding the other programs, can be found on YLA’s website, www.yla-youthleadership.org, or by calling 304-478-2481.

Submitted by Sharon Cassidy.