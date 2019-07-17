Pleasant CEOS Club news

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) recently met for lunch at the Rio Grande 2 restaurant on Main Street in Point Pleasant for their June meeting.

Following lunch, members moved to the court house annex for their meeting.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations by reading “I Am the Flag.” She gave each one in attendance a patriotic pen with the words, “In God We Trust.”

The lesson entitled “Basic Self-Defense for Seniors” which was written by David Roberts, WVU extension agent in Lincoln County, and Jason Rine, WVU extension agent in Brooke County, was presented by Clinedda Austin. A study of the U.S. Department of Justice found that individuals over the age of 65 experienced the highest rate of purse snatches and larceny. The lesson stressed the first and most important rule for not being a target is to always be aware of your surroundings.

Sharon Nibert, Pleasant Club health motivator, presented the lesson entitled “Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, Oh My!” The lesson was written by Lauren Prinzo, WVU extension agent in Marion County. The materials gave a list of foods which contain various vitamins and minerals.

Reports were given by the four educational committees. The Family, Health and Volunteer Hours Committee is planning a hot dog sale at the Mason County Courthouse on June 25. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP).

Club members will also be participating in the “Barrel Bags” project which prepares supplies to be given to displaced children.

The Continuing Education Committee asked permission to be responsible for presenting all 2020 club lessons.

The Marketing and Membership Committee is focusing on membership, both retaining members and gaining new members. It was reported that Mason County is one of the few counties in West Virginia that is currently increasing their membership.

Kincaid, Purposeful Reading chairperson, displayed five books from the CEOS Library to encourage members to read. She also gave members a list of ideas to encourage children to read and reported that as of the end of March 2019, members of the Pleasant CEOS Club had read 74 books and donated 124.

The group made some plans to host the Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement Luncheon to be held in November.

Those who were in attendance included Clinedda Austin, Faye Meadows, Nibert, Catherine Yauger, Kincaid, and Carolyn Litchfield.

Submitted by Clinedda Austin