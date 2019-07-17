New CIC Designee for Saunders

The designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) has been conferred on Scott W Saunders, vice president of Saunders Insurance Agency LLC in Gallipolis, Ohio, following his successful completion of a rigorous insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

This accomplishment is affirmed by the President of the Society of CIC, Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU.

The Society of CIC is a key member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education. The National Alliance conducts more than 2,500 programs annually throughout all 50 states, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico and around the world. This program is designed to serve a variety of individuals practicing insurance and risk management so that they may better serve their clients’ insurance and risk management requirements. Currently, more than 31,000 agents and insurance professionals throughout the country have received the CIC designation.

According to a press release, “Saunders has demonstrated his professional competence through the successful completion of the five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health, and risk management.”

Saunders joined Saunders Insurance Agency in 2009 becoming the third generation of Saunders to work in the family owned and operated agency. He was named one of Insurance Business America Magazine’s Young Guns 2017 as a rising star in America’s insurance industry. Saunders serves on the Downtown Revitalization Project board, University of Rio Grande Alumni Council, and Advisory Council for the University of Rio Grande Evans School of Business.