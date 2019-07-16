‘Fiesta for Hoops’ benefits hospital

HUNTINGTON — GFWC West Virginia Southwestern District President Robin Spurlock recently presented a check for $10,113.72 to HOOPS Family Children’s Hospital.

The 12 GFWC District Clubs held “Fiesta For HOOPS” in April to raise $6,000 to purchase a Vecta Sensory Station for the children’s hospital. The auction event surpassed the hopes of all concerned and will cover the Vecta and other items for the NTU at the hospital.

The “Fiesta For HOOPS” event was held at the St. Mary’s Center for Education ballroom with a Mexican buffet. Table decorations were created by the clubs. Vendors offered items from stained glass creations to scarves and purses. The Cabell Midland High School Rhythm in Red Show Choir performed. Silent auction prizes included golf clubs and bag, Lenox crystal items, floral pieces, television, Amazon Dot, Bowl game photo, jewelry pieces, paintings and many other items. Dr. Stephanie Skolick set up an easel and paints and completed her donation right there for attendees to watch.

The GFWC clubs acknowledged the $500 sponsors: John Sang Ford of Gallipolis, Ohio, Tug Valley Inn of Williamson, Marshall Pediatrics, JCE School of Medicine, The Woman’s Club of Huntington, GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mark and Betty Jo Mitchell, Morgan Stanley Representatives of Charleston.

GFWC is an international volunteer woman’s organization founded on the principle of “Unity in Diversity.” Clubs are found in all 50 states and several countries.

More information can be found at gfwc.org or gfwcwestvirginia.org. Local clubs include GFWC Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, GFWC Tu Endie Wei Woman’s Club and the GFWC Point Pleasant Junior Woman’s Club.

Contact a member to become involved in the General Federation of Women’s Club, Julie Bibbee at wvjules@frontier.com, Michele Clark at micheleclark65@yahoo.com, or Rebecca Roll at mrsrebeccaroll@gmail.com.

Submitted by Julie Bibbee, GFWC West Virginia PSP chairperson.

