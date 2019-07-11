The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for July have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, Wilda Mahan, 505 Second Street; Ward two, Tony and Tammy Riffle, 705 Main Street; Ward three, Melissa Wilson, 2119 Mt. Vernon Avenue; Ward four, Elmer and Donna Hart, 909 22nd Street; Ward five, Rhonda Lucas, 2301 Lincoln Avenue; Ward six, Katrina and Nicolas Fraley, 2614 Jefferson Avenue; Ward seven, Barry and Catherine Hamm, 508 29th Street; Ward eight, Diane Craddock, 2910 Meadowbrook Drive.

Wilda Mahan was the winner of the $25 gift card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the garden club.

The “Business in Bloom” this month is Farmers Bank located at 1716 Jefferson Blvd.