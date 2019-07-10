Stamper-Rickard engagement

Sarah Renee Stamper, of Clifton, and Brandon William Joseph Rickard, of Clifton, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Crystal Stamper of New Haven and Don Stamper of Mason.
The groom-elect is the son of Paula Cunningham of Clifton and Matthew Rickard of Clifton.
Stamper and Rickard are both Wahama Junior/Senior High School graduates. Stamper is a stay-at-home mother and Rickard is an A/C motor tester at Imperial Electric.
The ceremony will take place on Sept. 21 at the Green Valley Gathering Place in Bidwell, Ohio.
Sarah Renee Stamper and Brandon William Joseph Rickard pictured together with their two year old son Joshua David Matthew Rickard.