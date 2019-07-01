The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for June have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, Tom and Becky Reynolds, 20 Main Street; Ward two, Kara Monnett, 502 Shawnee Trail; Ward three, Dave and Chelsea Bowers, 1825 Jefferson Blvd; Ward four, Kristi Mainville, 2212 Jefferson Avenue; Ward five, Ed and Donna Woomer, 2609 Mt Vernon Avenue; Ward six, Tom and Becky Epling, 1001 Kenny Court; Ward seven, Jim and Patti Stearns, 507 McNeill Avenue; Ward eight, Carolyn Parsons, 2811 Maple Avenue.

Tom and Becky Epling were the winners of the $25 gift card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the garden club.

The “Business of the Month” is the Chef House located at 1210 Viand Street.