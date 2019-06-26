Posted on by

Pageant sponsors for inaugural ‘Liberty Fest’


Deal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal.

Deal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Four Seasons Florist sponsored bouquets for the Teen Miss and Miss Queens. Pictured, from left, is Danielle Sanders and Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Handley Law Office sponsored the Little Miss and Mister sashes. Pictured, from left, is Owner Tanya Handley with her husband Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Kaylee Hartley sponsored the Young Miss and Junior Miss contests crowns and sashes.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Janet Hartley sponsored the inaugural Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

The Mason Jar sponsored the Teen Miss and Miss contests sashes. Pictured, form left, are R.J. Smith and Tre’ Gillispie.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Peoples Bank sponsored a $500 Miss Scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards and Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Roselyn Roush sponsored a $250 Teen Miss scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards, Easton Edwards, and Roselyn Roush.


Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Deal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal.

Four Seasons Florist sponsored bouquets for the Teen Miss and Miss Queens. Pictured, from left, is Danielle Sanders and Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards.

Handley Law Office sponsored the Little Miss and Mister sashes. Pictured, from left, is Owner Tanya Handley with her husband Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission.

Kaylee Hartley sponsored the Young Miss and Junior Miss contests crowns and sashes.

Janet Hartley sponsored the inaugural Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest.

The Mason Jar sponsored the Teen Miss and Miss contests sashes. Pictured, form left, are R.J. Smith and Tre’ Gillispie.

Peoples Bank sponsored a $500 Miss Scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards and Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager.

Roselyn Roush sponsored a $250 Teen Miss scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards, Easton Edwards, and Roselyn Roush.

Deal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Deal.jpgDeal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Four Seasons Florist sponsored bouquets for the Teen Miss and Miss Queens. Pictured, from left, is Danielle Sanders and Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_FourSeasons.jpgFour Seasons Florist sponsored bouquets for the Teen Miss and Miss Queens. Pictured, from left, is Danielle Sanders and Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Handley Law Office sponsored the Little Miss and Mister sashes. Pictured, from left, is Owner Tanya Handley with her husband Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Handley.jpgHandley Law Office sponsored the Little Miss and Mister sashes. Pictured, from left, is Owner Tanya Handley with her husband Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Kaylee Hartley sponsored the Young Miss and Junior Miss contests crowns and sashes.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Hartley.jpgKaylee Hartley sponsored the Young Miss and Junior Miss contests crowns and sashes. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Janet Hartley sponsored the inaugural Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_JanetHartley.jpgJanet Hartley sponsored the inaugural Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

The Mason Jar sponsored the Teen Miss and Miss contests sashes. Pictured, form left, are R.J. Smith and Tre’ Gillispie.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_MasonJar.jpgThe Mason Jar sponsored the Teen Miss and Miss contests sashes. Pictured, form left, are R.J. Smith and Tre’ Gillispie. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Peoples Bank sponsored a $500 Miss Scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards and Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Peoples.jpgPeoples Bank sponsored a $500 Miss Scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards and Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards

Roselyn Roush sponsored a $250 Teen Miss scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards, Easton Edwards, and Roselyn Roush.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Roush.jpgRoselyn Roush sponsored a $250 Teen Miss scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards, Easton Edwards, and Roselyn Roush. Courtesy | Delyssa Edwards