Pageant sponsors for inaugural ‘Liberty Fest’

Deal funeral Home sponsored the crowns for the Teen Miss and Miss contest. Pictured, from left, is Co-owner and Vice President Brad Deal, Assistant Cassidy Duffer, and Owner and Licensee in Charge David Deal.

Four Seasons Florist sponsored bouquets for the Teen Miss and Miss Queens. Pictured, from left, is Danielle Sanders and Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards.

Handley Law Office sponsored the Little Miss and Mister sashes. Pictured, from left, is Owner Tanya Handley with her husband Rick Handley, president of the Mason County Commission.

Kaylee Hartley sponsored the Young Miss and Junior Miss contests crowns and sashes.

Janet Hartley sponsored the inaugural Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest.

The Mason Jar sponsored the Teen Miss and Miss contests sashes. Pictured, form left, are R.J. Smith and Tre’ Gillispie.

Peoples Bank sponsored a $500 Miss Scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards and Valerie Johnson, Peoples Bank branch manager.

Roselyn Roush sponsored a $250 Teen Miss scholarship. Pictured, from left, is Pageant Director/Organizer Delyssa Edwards, Easton Edwards, and Roselyn Roush.