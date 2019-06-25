Father’s Day observed at First Baptist Church

MIDDLEPORT — The fathers of The First Baptist Church of Middleport were celebrated on Father’s Day weekend. Saturday, a group went to the Golden Corral in Gallipolis to enjoy the breakfast buffet. Those attending were Jon Fisher and son, Jonny, Greg Stewart and son, John, Matt and Trudy Lyons and guest, Jim Lucas, Lawrence Eblin and granddaughter, Tabby, and Craig and Texanna Wehrung. The fathers’ meals were paid for by the church.

On Sunday morning, after the Morning Worship Service, Lori Zuspan recognized several of the fathers, including Pastor Billy Zuspan, Lawrence Eblin, Sunday School teacher Jon Fisher, and Youth Leader Matt Lyons, presenting each with a Walmart gas/gift card. A name was drawn from the names of the rest of the fathers present with a fifth card being won by Jerry Coleman. Each man and boy present was given a candy treat bag from Tuckersman’s on Lincoln.

Submitted by Texanna Wehrung, church secretary.