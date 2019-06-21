Livestock sale

GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696, is as follows:

Date of Sale: 6/19/2019

Total Headage: 382

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $135.00-$145.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$113.00; 700-800 pounds: $87.50; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $150.00 – $173.00; 400-500 pounds: $148.00 – $173.00; 500-600 pounds: $135.00 – $163.75; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $120.00 – $149.00; 400-500 pounds: $120.00 – $149.00; 500-600 pounds: $115.00-$146.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $150.00-$165.00; 400-600 pounds: $135.00-$143.00; 600-800 pounds: $120.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $57.00 – $65.00; Canner/Cutter: $33.00 – $64.50; Bred Cows: $325.00 – $800.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $830.00 – $1010.00

Bulls

By Weight: $55.50 – $87.50

Small Animals

Feeder Lambs: $45.00; Aged Goats: $30.00

Comments

#2 & #3 Feeders: $45.00 – $110.00