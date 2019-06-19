Holzer recognizes Pediatric Sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Units. This month’s sponsors are VFW Post #4464 represented by Post Commander Bill Mangus and Jim and M’Lou Morrison.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Jeffers-Lester, Holzer Heritage Foundation (740) 446-5217.

Submitted by Holzer Heritage Foundation.