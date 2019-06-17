Leon Luckies 4-H club update

Recently, the members of the Leon Luckies 4-H Club met at Leon Elementary School for their monthly meeting. Members discussed the Mason County Fair Parade and decorations needed for their club float. The members discussed community service projects, worked on plans for the renovation of the flower bed at Leon Elementary School. They plan with the principal’s permission to take out all the old plants and weeds and make a rock garden. When school starts in the fall the Leon school children will paint a rock for the garden. Members also brought in donations of tooth paste, tooth brushes, soap, toilet paper, and tissues for the Leon Baptist Food Pantry. Pictured are members, from left, Brianna Miller, Riley Springston, Luke Thomas, and Makayla Hickman with some of the donated items.

The Leon Luckies 4-H Club recently hosted a County Goat Workshop at the Leon/Buffalo Clinic in Leon. Joanne Thomas, of Thomas Boar Goats, instructed the kids on preparing their goat(s) for the Mason County Fair. Mrs. Thomas demonstrated the proper techniques on showing their goats and provided general information. She reviewed the proper care and vaccines goats need. The participant’s practiced walking and showing their goats. Mrs. Thomas worked with each participant individually and gave them guidance on what they needed to prefect. Pictured is Mrs. Thomas demonstating how to position the goat.

Pictured are Leon Luckies club members Riley Springston and Luke Thomas demonstrating what they learned from the County Goat Workshop.