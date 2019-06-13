Fishing Rodeo winners

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.
Courtesy
Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown.
Courtesy
Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett.
Courtesy
Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird.
Courtesy
Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins.
Courtesy
