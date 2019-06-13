Posted on by

Fishing Rodeo winners


Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.


Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown.


Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett.


Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird.


Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins.


Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_1FishingRodeo.jpgPictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis. Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_2FishingRodeo.jpgPictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown. Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3FishingRodeo.jpgPictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett. Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_4FishingRodeo.jpgPictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird. Courtesy

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_5FishingRodeo.jpgPictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins. Courtesy