Fishing Rodeo winners

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the zero-5 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Cale Jones; the winner for catching the largest fish was Grayson Adams; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Abel Dennis.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 6-10 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Mason Deweese; the winner for catching the largest fish was Austin Gray; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Isaiah Brown.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 11-15 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Nathan Bentz; the winner for catching the largest fish was Ethan Stiltner; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Carson Bennett.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 16-20 age division. The winner for catching most fish was Chris Brown; the winner for catching the largest fish was Lauren Edmunds; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Nicole Bird.

Pictured with Alasaundra Reed, Junior Miss 4-H, are the winners of the Fishing Rodeo in the 21 and over age division. The winner for catching most fish was Rob Ciarapica; the winner for catching the largest fish was Abby Bush; and the winner for catching the smallest fish was Bobbi Adkins.