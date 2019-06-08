Livestock sale

GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: 6/5/2019

Total Headage: 200

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $130.00-$134.00; 700-800 pounds: $120.00-$130.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$116.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00-$110.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $139.00 – $150.00; 400-500 pounds: $150.00 – $161.00; 500-600 pounds: $147.00 – $160.00; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $120.00 – $130.00; 400-500 pounds: $100.00 – $125.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$122.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $140.00-$168.00; 400-600 pounds: $120.00-$157.00; 600-800 pounds: $102.00-$118.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Select Steers & Heifers: $101.00 – $107.00; Comm & Utility: $39.00 – $69.00; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $20.00; Bred Cows: $525.00 – $850.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: 4875.00 – $1030.00

Bulls

By Weight: $74.00 – $90.00; By Head: $2050.00

Small Animals

Feeder Lambs: $132.50; Aged Sheep: $60.00 – $80.00; Meat Type Kids: $67.00 – $120.00; Aged Goats: $70.00 – $240.00; Market Hogs: $51.00-$53.00; Feeder Pigs: $47.00 – $58.00