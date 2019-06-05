‘Multiplication matters’ at Roosevelt

Roosevelt Elementary recently held a special awards assembly recognizing “multiplication masters.”

Students in third-sixth grades were issued a challenge by Tirza Kay, elementary math interventionist, to learn their multiplication facts. The students were given practice packets and tested weekly to measure their progress. At the beginning of February, only 12 percent of the third-sixth grade students were proficient with their multiplication facts. At the end of April, after three months of hard work, 60 percent of the students were recognized as “multiplication masters.” The teachers and staff at Roosevelt all worked very hard together to help these students learn their facts.

The third grade multiplication masters were Hadleigh Cossin, Harley Eads, Madison Farley, Alexis Lucas, Abigail Oliver, Braydan Spencer, James Trent, Kinley Waldron, and Hunter Watson.

The fourth grade multiplication masters were Braxton Bauer, Autumn Birchfield, Mirissa Black, Isaiah Brown, Leah Eddy, Malachi Hart, Cheyenne Hall, Kenzie Henry, Hayden Kaylor, Austin Keefer, Owen Lambert, Sylas Lee, Dakota McNeely, Allie Miller, Dixie Oliver, Kailynn Putney, Jasmine Rayburn, Gavin Rice, Makenzie Sayre, Josie Shobe, Zayden Tolliver, and Jenna Waldron.

The fifth grade multiplication masters were Riley Beattie, Parker Boles, Celena Brown, Reghan Cossin, Jaylynn Durbin, Braley Fields, Roma Jordan, Lilly Kemp, Gabriella King, Matthew Kirker, Reagan Knapp, Levi Legg, Aiden Loudermilk, Hunter Lucas, Parker Magill, Ryan Matheny, Leila McBeath, Jayda McCormick, Chloe Patrick, Carter Price, Brody Proffitt, Daisy Pullins, Branson Rollins, Delilah Sargent, Keira Tatterson, Mazey Thomas, and Kami Watson.

The sixth grade multiplication maters were Hannah Baker, Kyra Bing, Wyatt Birchfield, Lilly Blake, Andrew Clark, Jackson Click, Breena Clutter, Eric Craig, Kaleb Dewees, Sydney Fetty, Griffin Graham, Ben Greenlee, Michael Hashman, Madison Herdman, Caleb Jones, Zakkary Jordan, Abby Kapp, Zane Knopp, Alexander Morris, Madison Plumley, Daniel Ross, Justin Saxon, Brayden Shirley, Bryce Smith, Lex Wandling, Nicole Williams, and Ben Withrow.

The most improved students were also recognized for their hard work including James Trent, Braydan Spencer, Cheyenne Hall, Zayden Tolliver, Levi Legg, Gabriella King, Nicole Williams and Daniel Ross.

Tiarah Thornton was recognized for never giving up on learning her facts.

Special awards were also given to the following students for being “super speedy” while completing their multiplication fact drills, those students are Abigail Oliver, Hunter Watson, Hadleigh Cossin, Harley Eads, Alexis Lucas, Dixie Oliver, Kailynn Putney, Josie Shobe, Isaiah Brown, Owen Lambert, Allie Miller, Keira Tatterson, Lilly Kemp, Chloe Patrick, Mazey Thomas, Jayda McCormick, Sydney Fetty, Brayden Shirley, Kyra Bing, Ben Greenlee, Hannah Baker, and Kaleb Dewees.