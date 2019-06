‘Multiplication matters’ at Roosevelt

Roosevelt Elementary recently held a special awards assembly recognizing “multiplication masters.”

Students in third-sixth grades were issued a challenge by Tirza Kay, elementary math interventionist, to learn their multiplication facts. The students were given practice packets and tested weekly to measure their progress. At the beginning of February, only 12 percent of the third-sixth grade students were proficient with their multiplication facts. At the end of April, after three months of hard work, 60 percent of the students were recognized as “multiplication masters.” The teachers and staff at Roosevelt all worked very hard together to help these students learn their facts.