Valley Health expanding hours

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — To better serve families in the region, Valley Health Systems is improving the community’s access to primary care services at its Gallipolis Ferry health center by expanding office hours to five days a week.

Linda Salem, who has been a nurse practitioner with Valley Health since 1993, began working at the Gallipolis Ferry practice full time beginning June 3. She is currently accepting new patients of all ages and has a special interest in women’s health. Her services also include preventive care, treatment of short-term illnesses, management of chronic diseases and referrals to specialists.

Effective with this transition, Valley Health – Gallipolis Ferry will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Valley Health – Gallipolis Ferry also provides behavioral health services for adults and children. Dorothy Boston, PsyD, has been with Valley Health since 2016 and is also accepting new patients.

Valley Health – Gallipolis Ferry is located at 15167 Huntington Road. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 304-675-5725.

For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. Other information including Valley Health news is also available by following Valley Health’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.

Submitted by Valley Health.