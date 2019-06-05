Earl Neff Pediatric Fund sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Departments. The Medical Shoppe, represented in the photo by Dodie Vallee and Farmers Bank represented by (from left) Brittany McAvenda, Jessica Edwards and Amber Cavender are this month’s sponsors.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Jeffers Lester, Holzer Heritage Foundation, 740-446-5217.

Submitted by the Holzer Heritage Foundation.