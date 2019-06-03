Elliott named OVB senior vice president

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jeffrey E. Smith, chairman of the board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), announced the promotion of Allen W. Elliott to senior vice president, branch administration, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of OVBC.

Elliott is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Rio Grande. He is also a graduate of the Bank Leadership Institute.

In 1995, Elliott joined Ohio Valley Bank as an accounts payable clerk and through the years has held positions in operations, credit/debit card management, and customer support. Through Elliott’s leadership the bank’s current credit card rewards program was implemented.

In his community, Elliott is a member of New Hope Bible Baptist Church of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and is an active member of the Bible School program. He volunteers his time with the OVBC Christmas Express toy drive annually.