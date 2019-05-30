Mason County CEOS meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) recently met at the court house annex on May 14 with the Pleasant Club hosting the event.

The theme was “Strawberry Festival.” The tables were decorated in red and favors were small red cups filled with strawberry candy with a small sign saying, “Volunteers are ‘berry’ special.” Another favor was a strawberry bookmark. Place mats were decorated with a basket of strawberries and some little known facts about strawberries. Door prizes were boxes of fresh strawberries, strawberry preserves, and a petunia hanging basket.

The menu for lunch was lasagna, salad, garlic knots, drinks, strawberry pretzel dessert, and homemade candy strawberries.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations using as her theme “Vision of Forgiveness.”

Reports were given by various committees. The Family Committee has met and planned fundraisers for the year to benefit the Breast Cancer Awareness Project.

The Marketing and Membership Committee was working on plans for “The Taste of CEOS” and the plant exchange to be held during CEOS week, May 19-25.

The Continuing Education Committee reported on the Youth Expo held at the National Guard Armory in April. Over 500 fourth, fifth, and sixth graders attended this event. Bicycle Safety, West Virginia Hiking Trails, and outdoor games were the interesting topics this year. The Mason County CEOS handed out 238 instruction sheets on how to make wind chimes out of jar rings.

The Purposeful Reading Committee urged members to visit their local libraries and keep reading.

The Book Club will meet at the Mason County Library on June 11.

Mason County CEOS will be teaching crafts at the annual 4-H Camp in June, both younger and older camps.

Door prizes were won by Mary Artis, Janelle Erwin, Margaret Akers, and Eleanor Hoffman.

The members in attendance were Karen Randolph, Florence Leech, Susan Paulson, Anne C. Byus, Sue Darst, Patty Johnson, Eleanor Hoffman, Helen Lyons, Jackie Scarberry, Sharon Nibert, Catherine Yauger, Linda Craig, Carolyn Litchfield, Mary Sue Kincaid, Clinedda Austin, Marcia Nibert, Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis, Joyce Rosas, Margaret Yoder Akers, Arminta McGraw, Letha L. Rice, Betty Mayes, Patricia Flora, Janelle Erwin, Beverly Buckle, and Pleasant Club Member/Mason County Extension Agent Lorrie Wright.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.